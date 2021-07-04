Analysts Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Nokia posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion.

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

