Analysts Expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). ObsEva posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01).

Separately, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 597,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 241,684 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 208,177 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 537,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,557. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $169.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

