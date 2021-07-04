Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Magenta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon forecasts that the company will earn ($1.39) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MGTA. Mizuho raised their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $9.88 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $480.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

