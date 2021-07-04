Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

NYSE SAND opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $8,000,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

