Analysts Offer Predictions for Xencor, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Xencor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the year.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XNCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.