Analysts Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target at $26.43

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

Several research analysts have commented on IHRT shares. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 540,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,631. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 2,222,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after buying an additional 2,151,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after buying an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after buying an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

