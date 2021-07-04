Analysts Set Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) PT at $11.75

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research firms have commented on SEEL. Roth Capital cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

SEEL stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $221.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,433,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $8,582,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 638,363 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,549,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

