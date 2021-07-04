Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) PT at $64.32

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAL shares. DBS Vickers lowered shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.39. 19,278,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,773,754. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,984,000 after buying an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 435,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,117,000 after buying an additional 39,051 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 386,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after buying an additional 143,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,284,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

