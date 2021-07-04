Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) PT at $64.32

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.32.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAL shares. DBS Vickers lowered shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th.
Shares of NYSE:TAL traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.39. 19,278,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,773,754. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,984,000 after buying an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 435,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,117,000 after buying an additional 39,051 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 386,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after buying an additional 143,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,284,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.