Analysts Set TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target at $15.75

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. 249,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,848. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

