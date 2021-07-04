Analyzing Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) & Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Splunk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Splunk and Citrix Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 13 20 0 2.61 Citrix Systems 1 2 4 0 2.43

Splunk presently has a consensus target price of $183.79, indicating a potential upside of 29.16%. Citrix Systems has a consensus target price of $165.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.16%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than Splunk.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -46.72% -49.90% -13.63% Citrix Systems 13.11% 547.90% 8.94%

Risk & Volatility

Splunk has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Splunk and Citrix Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.23 billion 10.46 -$907.98 million ($4.55) -31.27 Citrix Systems $3.24 billion 4.56 $504.45 million $4.17 28.52

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Splunk on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc. provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities. It also provides Splunk Solutions, such as Splunk Security solutions that enable cybersecurity teams streamline the security operations workflow, accelerate threat detection and response, enhance threat visibility, and scale resources to increase analyst productivity through machine learning and runbook-driven automation; Splunk IT Solutions that provide IT Operations teams visibility and control across cloud and on-premises environments; and Splunk Observability Solutions for building and maintaining infrastructure and applications. In addition, the company offers Ecosystem Solutions, which includes pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible UI components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods, as well as Splunk On-Call, Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring, and Splunk Phantom solutions, which provides APIs, SDKs, and other interfaces that enable its ecosystem, including third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content that configures and extends Splunk solutions to accommodate specific use cases. Further, the company provides adoption and implementation services, education services, and maintenance and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps. It also provides networking products comprising Citrix ADC, an application delivery controller and load balancing solution for web, traditional and cloud-native applications; and Citrix SD-WAN, a WAN Edge solution that delivers flexible, automated, secure connectivity and performance for the workspace. In addition, the company offers customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

