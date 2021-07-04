Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 227.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 353,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 834,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,390,000.

FINS opened at $18.12 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

