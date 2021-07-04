AnimalGo Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 269.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.15 or 0.00769956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

GOM2 is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

