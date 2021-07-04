APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 158,150 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,150 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.25% of Loews worth $28,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 279,895 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,470,000 after purchasing an additional 109,310 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Loews by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.70. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

