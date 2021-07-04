APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 73,289 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,289 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $38,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $170,946,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $211.05 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $211.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.71. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

