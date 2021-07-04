Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is American Money Management LLC’s Largest Position

American Money Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.9% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,546,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

