Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $78,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

