Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after acquiring an additional 804,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

