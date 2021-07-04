Apple Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 7th (NYSE:SWBKU)

Apple’s (NYSE:SWBKU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 7th. Apple had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Shares of SWBKU opened at $10.14 on Friday.
Apple Company Profile
