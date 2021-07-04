AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $150.29 Average PT from Brokerages

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $140.41. 121,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

