APY.Finance (APY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $643,861.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 30% higher against the dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.95 million and approximately $643,861.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00138305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00167010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,436.15 or 1.00166489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,837,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.