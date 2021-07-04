Aravt Global LLC Has $37.25 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aravt Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,777 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 15.1% of Aravt Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $37,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,171,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

