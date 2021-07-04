ARAW Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. ARAW has a total market cap of $23,319.55 and approximately $1,997.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One ARAW coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.00766023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

