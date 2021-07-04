Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.