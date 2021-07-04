Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Trading Up 2.3% After Dividend Announcement

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 12,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 561,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 219,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 642.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 459,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth $5,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 147,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

