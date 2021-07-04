Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.43% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($7.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

ARCT opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $914.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,783,000 after buying an additional 2,076,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,301,000 after buying an additional 619,727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,694,000 after buying an additional 718,793 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after buying an additional 661,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 415,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after buying an additional 79,464 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

