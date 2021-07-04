Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Update

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AGX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. 64,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.61. Argan has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

In other Argan news, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $50,875.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,126.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $26,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,392.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Argan by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,776,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Argan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.