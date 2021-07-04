Argon (ARGON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $173,979.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $173,979.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Argon has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00045506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00131702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00166942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,975.01 or 0.99979180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

