Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

ARKO remained flat at $$8.95 during midday trading on Friday. 494,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

