Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.