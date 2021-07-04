Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.40% of Yum! Brands worth $128,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

