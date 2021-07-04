Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,693,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,310 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.80% of Ovintiv worth $111,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

NYSE:OVV opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.14. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

