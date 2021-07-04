Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,012 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.44% of The Wendy’s worth $109,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

