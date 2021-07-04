Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 8,462,537 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 38.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462,537 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nokia were worth $119,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Nokia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 68,401 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 83.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 232,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

