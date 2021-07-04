Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,223,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100,940 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.62% of SLM worth $93,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SLM by 19.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 238,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SLM by 9,483.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 251,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 249,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SLM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,710,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SLM by 6.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $930,000.

A number of research firms have commented on SLM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

