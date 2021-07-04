Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,143 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 121.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

