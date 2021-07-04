Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 426,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.
In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,700 shares of company stock worth $3,260,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.
ARVN stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
