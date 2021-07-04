Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 426,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,700 shares of company stock worth $3,260,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Arvinas by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 12.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

