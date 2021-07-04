Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Critical Contrast

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 3,486.50 $1.62 million N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.83 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -3.54

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ascent Solar Technologies and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,286.45% -8.70% -35.86% Maxeon Solar Technologies -19.13% -36.59% -15.70%

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

