Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 3.1%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 128,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 419,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

AOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$1.85 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$465.84 million and a P/E ratio of -124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

