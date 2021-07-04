Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) & ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Head to Head Survey

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for ageas SA/NV and Aspen Pharmacare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ageas SA/NV 2 4 4 0 2.20 Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ageas SA/NV and Aspen Pharmacare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ageas SA/NV $14.13 billion 0.75 $1.30 billion $6.92 8.06 Aspen Pharmacare $2.49 billion 2.02 $300.36 million $0.82 13.43

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Pharmacare. ageas SA/NV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aspen Pharmacare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ageas SA/NV and Aspen Pharmacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ageas SA/NV 7.00% 7.42% 0.93% Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of ageas SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats Aspen Pharmacare on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It is also involved in the contract and supply of chemical and biochemical active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form pharmaceuticals for third parties. The company offers products in the form of oral solid dose, injectables, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biologicals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.