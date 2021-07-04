Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 533,246.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,916,000 after buying an additional 399,935 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 183.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IX opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $91.68.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

