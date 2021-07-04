Assetmark Inc. Has $600,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $81.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

