Assetmark Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $513.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $201.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.01 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

