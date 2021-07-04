Assetmark Inc. Has $748,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,304,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,238.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,305.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

