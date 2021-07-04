Assetmark Inc. Has $868,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

MCD opened at $233.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $182.62 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

