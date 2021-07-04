Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Update

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Astro Aerospace stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Astro Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76.
About Astro Aerospace
Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Astro Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astro Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.