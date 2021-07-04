Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Update

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Astro Aerospace stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Astro Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76.

About Astro Aerospace

Astro Aerospace Ltd. develops self-piloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, and electric vertical take-off and landing aerial vehicles. It intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

