AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 35,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in AstroNova by 922.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 67,065 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALOT opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 million, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

