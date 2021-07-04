Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

