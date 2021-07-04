Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 523,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,916 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $51,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.