aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 702,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

LIFE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 136,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,877. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

