Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Autoliv expects a high number of product launches in 2021, especially in China, Europe and North America. The firm’s Structural Efficiency Program and footprint optimization targets are on track and are delivering savings. The firm’s cost cut efforts and capital discipline has yielded positive results and the trend is expected to continue. Autoliv’s aftermarket sales exposure is likely to recover faster. However, Autoliv expects semiconductor shortage to result in decline of vehicle production, which may induce lost revenues for the firm. High debt level of the firm rising raw materials and commodity prices are major headwinds. Trade tariffs also pose a threat to Autoliv’s margins. Also, high level of competition could affect the company’s ability to win new business. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Autoliv by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Autoliv by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Autoliv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

